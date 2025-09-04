Kenya, NBA Commit To Fast-Track World-Class Multi-Purpose Basketball Arena

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 4 – The Government and the National Basketball Association (NBA) have agreed to fast-track plans for the development of a world-class multi-purpose basketball arena in Kenya, capable of hosting major international competitions, including the Basketball Africa League (BAL).

In bilateral discussions held on Thursday between Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, Salim Mvurya, and senior NBA officials led by NBA Africa CEO, Clare Akamanzi, they committed to accelerating the process.

CS Mvurya confirmed that the Government will prioritize and expedite the identification of a prime venue for the arena as part of its broader sports development agenda, which seeks to modernize infrastructure, expand youth opportunities, and prepare Kenya for hosting continental and global competitions.

The NBA, in turn, pledged to mobilize funding and technical expertise to deliver a facility that will not only attract international events like the BAL but also create pathways for Kenyan athletes to access global platforms, generate jobs, and boost Kenya’s economy.

“This arena will not only be a landmark for Kenya but also a beacon of opportunity for our athletes. It aligns squarely with the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, where sports is a key pillar for youth empowerment, economic growth, and social cohesion. By partnering with the NBA, we are investing in talent, jobs, and Kenya’s future as a continental sporting hub,” said CS Mvurya.

Sports CS Salim Mvuyra and NBA Africa CEO, Clare Akamanzi,

NBA Africa CEO, Clare Akamanzi, welcomed the Government’s commitment, noting that such an arena would significantly elevate Kenya’s status in global basketball.

“Kenya has all the ingredients to become a basketball powerhouse in Africa: talent, passion, and strong government support. This arena will be a game-changer, creating opportunities for local players and positioning Kenya as a premier hub for global basketball events,” she said.

The NBA delegation also commended the Government for creating an enabling environment for sports growth through goodwill, ease of doing business, and private sector partnerships. They highlighted ongoing achievements under the NBA’s partnership in Kenya, including the construction of two modern basketball courts, a double-drawn court at Kasarani and a standard court in Kiambu, both of which are now vibrant hubs for young players.

In addition, NBA programs have been rolled out from junior schools to national leagues, focusing on talent identification, nurturing, and international exposure pathways.

Already, three Kenyan female players have recently earned a spot in the WNBA, a milestone the NBA described as evidence of Kenya’s growing potential.

CS Mvurya affirmed that the Government will continue supporting such athletes to ensure they succeed on the global stage.

The Cabinet Secretary further emphasized the role of the Kenya Academy of Sports in grassroots talent scouting and urged continued collaboration with the NBA to expand programs in schools, strengthen leagues, and grow the game nationally.