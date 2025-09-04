Kenya Amateur Golf Championship Series Heads to The Coast as Limuru Hosts U.S Kids Golf

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 4 – John Kamais will be hoping to better his performance from last year at the NCBA Diani Beach Masters when he takes the course for the 2025 edition as the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship heads to the Coast this weekend.

In the absence of the leg’s defending Champion, John Lejirma, who beat Kamais in the playoff to claim the win last year, the title is up for grabs with a new winner set to be crowned on Sunday.

The Battle for the Green Jacket is set to tee off Friday, September 5, through to Sunday, September 7.

A competitive field of 55 golfers has registered for this year’s tournament, all aiming to claim the title and compete for the prize purse of Ksh 600,000.

Fresh from winning the Railway Invitational, Isaac Makokha is among the renowned players set for the showdown in Diani alongside Ebil Omollo, Elvis Muigua, and William Odek.

Mercy Nyanchama, Elias Vicky, and Joyce Radtke are the only ladies who have registered for the competition.

-U.S Kids Golf-

Adam Nesbitt -NCBA U.S. Kids Golf Spring LT Championship

Elsewhere, the third leg of the NCBA U.S. Kids Golf Fall Local Tour is set to take place this Sunday, September 7, at the Limuru Country Club.

The event, which is jointly organized by U.S. Kids Golf and the Junior Golf Foundation Kenya, is expected to attract over 100 junior golfers aged between 5 and 18 years, both boys and girls.

Ruiru Sports Club hosted the opening leg of the Fall tour, with VetLab Sports Club hosting the second leg in August.

The tournament provides a crucial platform for junior players to refine their skills and compete in age-appropriate categories, with the opportunity to qualify for prestigious international tournaments such as the U.S. Kids Golf Regional Invitational and Regional Championship events through the accumulation of Priority Status points.

Commenting on the weekend events, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said;

“We are in yet for another busy weekend. The KAGC series continues at the Coast while third leg of the fall U.S. Kids Golf Tournament also takes place this weekend in Limuru,” Gachora noted.

He added, “Through our sponsorship of the NCBA Golf Series, the KAGC Series through our partnership with KGU, and junior golf events like the U.S. Kids Spring Tournament, we are proud to support the development of golf in Kenya and across the region.”

“These tournaments are not just about competition, they are about bringing people together to compete and celebrate the sport, and building the next generation of champions, and we are delighted to be at the center of all this,” he stated.

Diani Beach Masters Tee Times

1st Tee: 08:00 S. Majanga, L. Darker; 08:09 K. Ndede, T. Chirchir; 08:18 E. Omollo, T. Soni, S. Biko; 08:27 C. Johana, E. Limo, A. Huth; 08:36 J. Kamaisi, O. William, A. Mwangi; 08:45 M. Jirani, C. Muthugia, D. Evans; 08:54 V. Elias, Y. Rajput, I. Makokha;

09:03 S. Etaan, S. Orinda, J. Koina; 09:12 E. Wafula, M. Nyanchama, A. Mwasipho; 09:21 D. Barasa, E. Kiptoo, E. Kimani; 09:30 E. Muigua, G. Singh, J. Orioro; 09:39 O. Bofula, A. Odongo, K. Gicheru; 09:48 R. Leming’ani, K. Muraya, W. Kibet; 09:57 S. Koitaba,

F. Kandie, J. Radtke; 10:06 M. Gicheru, S. Mulama, C. Owuor; 10:15 J. Shiro, J. Michael, F. Thuo; 10:24 F. Mangi, L. Njoroge, K. Anyien; 10:33 F. Obonyo, D. Kiragu, J. Rono; 10:42 V. Ranpura, P. Musimba, D. Okemwa