Italian Sinner sweeps aside Musetti to reach semis - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Jannik Sinner is bidding for the fifth Grand Slam title of his career

Tennis

Italian Sinner sweeps aside Musetti to reach semis

Published

NEW YORK, USA, Sept 4 – Jannik Sinner continued his US Open title defence dominantly as he swept past fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti to reach the semi-finals in New York.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Labelled an “artificial intelligence” player by Alexander Bublik in the last round, Sinner’s scintillating form carried on as he won 6-1 6-4 6-2.

Musetti, ranked 10th, was unable to convert any of his seven break points, while he hit just 12 winners to his compatriot’s 28 on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“We know each other very well. We’re from the same country, there are so many Italian players in the draw, so it’s nice to play here,” Sinner said.

“Obviously, playing Davis Cup together and stuff like this, you have to take the friendship away, but when you shake hands, everything is fine.”

In a ruthless first set, Sinner rattled through the first five games and conceded just five points before Musetti eventually held serve to get himself on the board for 5-1.

Sinner closed out the opener after just 27 minutes, but his momentum slowed in the second set as Musetti stepped up his level.

But the top seed managed to grab the decisive break at 4-4 and served it out comfortably before breaking twice in the third to secure the win just before midnight at Flushing Meadows.

“From my point of view, it was a great performance, very solid,” Sinner added.

He has now won 26 consecutive matches at hard-court Grand Slam tournaments.

The 24-year-old will face Felix Auger-Aliassime in Friday’s semi-final after the Canadian defeated Alex de Minaur of Australia.

Auger-Aliassime ‘digs deep’ to reach semis

Felix Auger-Aliassime won US Open junior titles in singles and doubles

Auger-Aliassime came from a set down to win 4-6 7-6 (9-7) 7-5 7-6 (7-4) and reach the semi-finals at a major for the first time since 2021.

However, it was more quarter-final heartbreak for De Minaur, who has reached the last eight of a Grand Slam on six occasions but is yet to go beyond that stage.

It was a back-and-forth match that at times lacked quality on both sides of the net, with a combined total of 22 double faults and 93 unforced errors during the four hours and 13 minutes encounter.

“I think it was just a lot of nerves today during the whole match,” Auger-Aliassime said.

“It wasn’t pretty at all times, but that’s what Grand Slam matches are – some days you won’t feel your best, but I was willing to dig really deep to stand here right now.

“The biggest challenges are yet to come, but that’s what I live for, so I’m going to show up and be ready for my match on Friday.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020