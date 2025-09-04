Italian Sinner sweeps aside Musetti to reach semis

NEW YORK, USA, Sept 4 – Jannik Sinner continued his US Open title defence dominantly as he swept past fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti to reach the semi-finals in New York.

Labelled an “artificial intelligence” player by Alexander Bublik in the last round, Sinner’s scintillating form carried on as he won 6-1 6-4 6-2.

Musetti, ranked 10th, was unable to convert any of his seven break points, while he hit just 12 winners to his compatriot’s 28 on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“We know each other very well. We’re from the same country, there are so many Italian players in the draw, so it’s nice to play here,” Sinner said.

“Obviously, playing Davis Cup together and stuff like this, you have to take the friendship away, but when you shake hands, everything is fine.”

In a ruthless first set, Sinner rattled through the first five games and conceded just five points before Musetti eventually held serve to get himself on the board for 5-1.

Sinner closed out the opener after just 27 minutes, but his momentum slowed in the second set as Musetti stepped up his level.

But the top seed managed to grab the decisive break at 4-4 and served it out comfortably before breaking twice in the third to secure the win just before midnight at Flushing Meadows.

“From my point of view, it was a great performance, very solid,” Sinner added.

He has now won 26 consecutive matches at hard-court Grand Slam tournaments.

The 24-year-old will face Felix Auger-Aliassime in Friday’s semi-final after the Canadian defeated Alex de Minaur of Australia.

Auger-Aliassime ‘digs deep’ to reach semis

Felix Auger-Aliassime won US Open junior titles in singles and doubles

Auger-Aliassime came from a set down to win 4-6 7-6 (9-7) 7-5 7-6 (7-4) and reach the semi-finals at a major for the first time since 2021.

However, it was more quarter-final heartbreak for De Minaur, who has reached the last eight of a Grand Slam on six occasions but is yet to go beyond that stage.

It was a back-and-forth match that at times lacked quality on both sides of the net, with a combined total of 22 double faults and 93 unforced errors during the four hours and 13 minutes encounter.

“I think it was just a lot of nerves today during the whole match,” Auger-Aliassime said.

“It wasn’t pretty at all times, but that’s what Grand Slam matches are – some days you won’t feel your best, but I was willing to dig really deep to stand here right now.

“The biggest challenges are yet to come, but that’s what I live for, so I’m going to show up and be ready for my match on Friday.”