Athletics Kenya President Rtd Lt Gen Jack Tuwei address athletes. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Athletics

Team Kenya cautioned against wearing non-Nike kits at Tokyo World Championships

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 3, 2025 – Kenyan athletes competing at this month’s World Championships in Tokyo have been warned against wearing any other kit apart from those manufactured by Nike.

Athletics Kenya (AK) president Jack Tuwei said any athlete who does so is liable to hefty penalties from World Athletics (WA).

“I know some of you are sponsored by different companies but stick to the uniform provided and accepted by world athletics. Let us stick to the uniform approved for team Kenya lest we get punished. Stick to it especially during medal presentation,” Tuwei said.

Nike has been Team Kenya’s kitting partner since 1993 via a collaboration with the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK).

This has seen the American apparel manufacturer dress Kenyan athletes at various competitions, including the World Athletics Championships, Olympics, Paralympics and the Commonwealth Games.

Furthermore, a number of elite Kenyan athletes – including triple Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon, double Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet and double world record holder Eliud Kipchoge – have endorsement deals with the multinational.

On the other hand, Germany-based apparel company Adidas have inked deals with various other athletes, such as world record holder Agnes Ngetich – who is set to compete in the women’s 5000m and 10,000m – as well as Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi.

Besides wearing the designated kit, Tuwei also urged the athletes to return home immediately after finishing their races.

“We are looking for very good results overall. As soon as you finish your event you have to come back and not overstay in Tokyo,” he said.

Kenya will be making their 20th appearance at the global showpiece, having participated in the first edition in 1983 in Helsinki, Finland.

They are the second most successful country in the history of the competition after amassing 171 medals (65 gold, 58 silver and 48 bronze).

Even as they seek to add to this tally, Tuwei urged the athletes to run clean and win fairly.

“It would be very embarrassing for the national anthem to be played and then later on to find out that your win was not clean. We don’t want that,” the president said.

The team are expected to depart on Monday for the Japanese capital, ahead of the opening ceremony on September 13.

