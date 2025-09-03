Ruto lauded as saviour of Kenyan football after CHAN success - Capital Sports
FKF president Hussein Mohammed hands over a football to President William Ruto as Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya looks on. PHOTO/HUSSEIN MOHAMMED

Harambee Stars

Ruto lauded as saviour of Kenyan football after CHAN success

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 3, 2025 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya says President William Ruto has resuscitated the fortunes of Kenyan football.

Mvurya says the president has provided the much-needed leadership to the sport and injected energy into Harambee Stars as well as the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

“For 40 years we were lost but through your leadership we have been able to find a good footing, which has really elevated the profile of football in our country. The history of our football was marred with complaints, sleeping in airports and no allowances. The federation had a history of talking to the government through the media, blame games and everything,” the CS said.

Mvurya further lauded President Ruto for providing direction to local football governing body, noting that FKF are in a much better position as far as integrity and transparency is concerned.

“We now have a federation that has a good governance system and as a ministry, we will continue to support them. We have a Harambee Stars team, which is fully inspired to win. As we take this breakfast meeting, we are energized to take on the Africa Cup of Nations in 2027 with vigour,” the CS.

He was speaking at State House, Nairobi, on Wednesday morning during a roundtable meeting of football stakeholders, including those in the private sector.

The meeting, spearheaded by President Ruto, comes a week after the conclusion of the African Nations Championships (CHAN), which was co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Reflecting on the month-long tourney, Mvurya exalted the impact of CHAN on Kenya’s brand image as a sporting destination.

“It has really elevated the profile of our country…it is the first time we are seeing the international football leadership being committed and happy for a good hosting. Therefore, your excellency, congratulations for leading us to a good CHAN and Harambee Stars also took the occasion to profile our country and inspire everybody,” the CS added.

The country is also set to co-host Afcon in 2027, alongside fellow East Africans, Uganda and Tanzania.

Kenya is currently constructing the 60,000-seater Talanta Stadium, which is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

