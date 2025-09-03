OFFICIAL: Harambee Stars striker Ogam joins Austrian club Wolfsberger

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 3, 2025 – Tusker FC have confirmed that they have reached a deal with Austrian side Wolfsberger AC for the signature of Harambee Stars striker Ryan Ogam.

In a statement, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League side said the forward is set to sign for the Austrian Bundesliga side, having joined Tusker at the beginning of last season.

Tusker FC Charles Gacheru described the deal as a great opportunity for Ogam who has been a revelation for the brewers since he joined them.

“Ryan has been an outstanding player for Tusker FC and a true ambassador for Kenyan football. His goals and commitment have inspired both his teammates and fans. While we are proud of what he has achieved with us, we are equally proud to see him take this big step to Europe. We wish him every success at Wolfsberger AC,” Gacheru said.

Echoing the comments, Tusker coach Charles Okere backed his now ex-marksman to shine in Austria.

“Ryan’s development over the past year has been incredible. He is hardworking, disciplined, and has a natural eye for goal. We are confident he will excel in Austria and continue to make both Tusker and Kenya proud,” Okere said.

Originally a defensive midfielder, the 21-year-old took to the number nine role as a fish to water, scoring 15 times in 17 appearances before suffering an injury that required surgery.

He returned in time to make Benni McCarthy’s squad for Harambee Stars’ African Nations Championships (CHAN) campaign on home soil.

Ogam scored twice in five matches as Kenya cruised to the quarters of the competition — beating the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Angola, Morocco and Zambia along the way.

Speaking at the same time, Wolfsberger president Dietmar Riegler expressed excitement at nicking a striker with huge potential.

“We are delighted to welcome Ryan to Wolfsberger AC. He is an exciting young striker with great potential, and we have followed his progress at Tusker FC with keen interest and his recent performance for his county with the National team, Harambee Stars,” Riegler said.

Ogam is expected to join the club at the end of the international break and could feature in their clash against Red Bull Salzburg.

First things first, he will be in action for the national team in the double header 2026 World Cup qualifier against the Gambia and Seychelles at the Kasarani Stadium on September 5 and 9.