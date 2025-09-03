Lifetime Experience Awaits As Safaricom Unveils Spain-Bound Chapa Dimba All-Stars Team

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 3 – A team of 25 top players selected from the Safaricom Chapa Dimba season 4 tournament will undergo a lifetime experience when the young boys and girls set base in Huesca, Spain, for a seven-day international boot camp.

The team, comprising 13 boys and 12 girls, is scheduled to depart Nairobi on Saturday evening, 6th September, for Huesca for a week-long football training camp that promises to elevate their football careers.

While in Spain, the team will play a friendly against Huesca’s Youth Academy, undergo field training and masterclasses led by professional players, and utilise the state-of-the-art facilities at their Base Aragonesa de Fútbol, attend a high-energy Segunda Division match between SD Huesca and Málaga CF, alongside cultural experiences such as sightseeing and city tours.

The Safaricom Chapa Dimba, All-Stars Team traveling to Huesca, Spain for training programme. The team consists of 25 of the best players (13 boys and 12 girls) scouted during Season 4 of the tournament that was played across the country.

In total, 32 players were selected for the All-Star squad, but only 25 will travel to Spain, because the others have achieved significant milestones, having commitments with their respective new clubs and national team assignments.

The Safaricom Chapa Dimba saw the class of 2024 produce excellent talent like 19-year-old Austin Odongo, who played for Kisumu’s Obunga FC, sign for Football Kenya Federation Premier League giants Shabana FC, and eventually earned a call-up to the national football team Harambee Stars and was part of the historic Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) squad.

Another success story is that of Emily Moranga, who featured for Kisumu’s Plateau Queens, where he was scouted by top Premier League women’s side and champions Police Bullets.

“Chapa Dimba has always been about opening doors of opportunity for Kenyan youth, and today, we are proud to see that vision come alive in an even bigger way. Not only are these young players traveling to Spain to sharpen their skills, but many of their teammates have also earned call-ups to top national and international clubs,” said Dr. Peter Ndegwa, CEO of Safaricom PLC.

Dr. Ndegwa added, “To see players like Austin Odongo, Emily Moranga, and Khamis Nyale break into professional clubs, while others take this next big step in Spain, fills us with immense pride. This is the heartbeat of Safaricom Chapa Dimba: empowering our youth, transforming their lives, and showcasing Kenyan football talent to the world.”

Swaumu Masungo of Plateau Queens in action during the Safaricom Chapa Dimba season 4 finals against Barcelona Ladies SC at Mamboleo Stadium in Kisumu.

Plateau Queens’ starlet Swaumu Masungo was delighted for the lifetime experience, saying, “Visiting Spain and experiencing world-class football has always been a dream, and now it is becoming a reality. I am determined to make the most of this opportunity, learn as much as possible, and use the lessons to grow my football career.”

The All-Star team will be captained by Stanley Waswa of Ndura Sports Academy (boys) and Manda Sunira Were of Highland Royals Moi Girls (girls).

Accompanying the players are coaches Chrispine Odindo of Plateau Queens and Evans Oketch of Obunga FC, together with representatives from the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

-Safaricom Chapa Dimba All-Star-