Kenya Rugby plan trials to select players for national women's team - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya Lionesses in a past match. PHOTO/RUGBY AFRIQUE

Rugby

Kenya Rugby plan trials to select players for national women’s team

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 3, 2025 – The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) have called for trials to select players to join the national women’s team.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The trials will be conducted at the ASK Showground in Kakamega on September 11-12 and will feature players from the Western and Nyanza regions.

“All rugby players and clubs from Western and Nyanza regions are invited to attend the upcoming open trials for an opportunity to be considered for selection into the national team,” the union said in a statement.

The trials are part of the union’s ongoing efforts to tap talent from the grassroot and will go a long way in enriching the ranks of the Kenya Lionesses.

Coach Simon Odongo’s charges have been one of the dominant teams in the continent but have often fallen short at the likes of South Africa who have always proven a tough nut to crack.

At this year’s Rugby Africa Cup in Madagascar, the team finished second after convincing victories over Uganda (47-0) and the hosts (28-5).

However, they suffered a narrow 19-12 defeat to the Lady Boks.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020