Kenya Rugby plan trials to select players for national women’s team

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 3, 2025 – The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) have called for trials to select players to join the national women’s team.

The trials will be conducted at the ASK Showground in Kakamega on September 11-12 and will feature players from the Western and Nyanza regions.

“All rugby players and clubs from Western and Nyanza regions are invited to attend the upcoming open trials for an opportunity to be considered for selection into the national team,” the union said in a statement.

The trials are part of the union’s ongoing efforts to tap talent from the grassroot and will go a long way in enriching the ranks of the Kenya Lionesses.

Coach Simon Odongo’s charges have been one of the dominant teams in the continent but have often fallen short at the likes of South Africa who have always proven a tough nut to crack.

At this year’s Rugby Africa Cup in Madagascar, the team finished second after convincing victories over Uganda (47-0) and the hosts (28-5).

However, they suffered a narrow 19-12 defeat to the Lady Boks.