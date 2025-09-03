Ambitious Ogam ready to open new successful chapter in Austria

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 3 – Harambee Stars striker Ryan Wesley Ogam has admitted he will have to do double or even triple of his work rate after completing a move to Austrian Bundesliga side Wolfsberger Athletik Club, who have acquired him from Tusker FC for a club-record fee.

Ogam has been in sensation form for Tusker in his top flight debut season and was one of Kenya’s standout performers at the just concluded Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) where he scored two goals; match winners against Morocco and Zambia.

Speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net, Ogam said he was delighted to make the move and admitted his work is cut out.

“I am really excited at the journey ahead and I know it will not be easy. I will need to work twice or thrice harder than I was here because the expectation is definitely higher. But I am very optimistic and I am looking forward to the challenge. I have enjoyed a good season here and hopefully I can carry on what I have been doing here to the new club. I am delighted to get this move and I know it is going to be a very good springboard to the future,” Ogam told Telecomasia.

The striker is expected to link up with his new team just after the international break. Kenya plays back to back World Cup qualifiers at home against Gambia and the Seychelles this week, before he makes his trip to Austria.

The Austrian League has just kicked off, with Wolfsberger having played five games with two wins, a similar number of losses and a draw. The club hopes that Ogam’s arrival will spark their bid to move up the log.