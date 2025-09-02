Olunga’s word of caution to Harambee Stars teammates after receiving millions from CHAN

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 2, 2025 – Harambee Stars skipper Michael Olunga has advised his teammates to remain focused in their careers despite earning millions from the recent African Nations Championships (CHAN).

Olunga expects the revenues to keep streaming in so long as each of the players keep putting in the shifts.

“Success comes with a lot of things and if you not level-headed you will lose focus. Money will always come so long as you’re putting in the shift. Sometimes it is difficult to advise people who have money,” the Al Arabi striker said.

The local-based players, who featured for Harambee Stars in the just-concluded continental showpiece, walked away with Ksh 5.5 million each after winning three games and drawing once in the group stages.

The millions were part of a reward package offered by President William Ruto where every player and member of the delegation were to pocket Ksh 1 million for every win and Ksh 500,000 for every draw.

The package was latter upped to Ksh 2.5 million for a win against Zambia in their final Group A encounter, which they duly did courtesy of Ryan Ogam’s strike in the second half.

They were also promised two-bedroom houses if they went past Madagascar in the quarter-finals – a feat that was unfortunately a stretch too far.

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga works out at the Utalii Grounds. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Olunga says the reward package was a timely one whose effects have reverberated beyond the 23 players who represented the country at CHAN.

“I am happy that for the first time the players have been appreciated because many of them have experienced a lot of challenges for so many years, especially with regards to payment of salaries,” the former Gor Mahia striker said.

The skipper said he was watching the team’s performance from his Qatari base, noting that they are all keen to build upon it to spur Kenya forward for more success.

“They actually fought for the country. It shows you we have the capability of producing good players from the league. It means we can now produce quality players,” he said.

Of immediate focus is Friday’s World Cup qualifier against the Gambia at the Kasarani Stadium.

Olunga expects a sweaty fixture against the West Africans but is confident they will hold their own on home turf.

“We expect the same form the first leg. Right now the team are in goof spirits and I am sure we will replicate the good performance from CHAN,” the skipper added.

Particularly, he is looking forward to strutting his stuff at the newly-refurbished 48,000-seater stadium.

He urged to turn up in their numbers as they did for the CHAN.

“The last time I trained here (Utalii Grounds) it was not good. Thank you to the government for improving the facilities. We thank the fans as well for the huge turnout during CHAN. We also urge them to come to the local league and support the local clubs as well,” Olunga said.

Harambee Stars return to the same venue on Tuesday for another World Cup qualifier match against Seychelles.