Harambee Stars marksman Ogam set for big money move to Austria

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 2, 2025 – Harambee Stars striker Ryan Ogam is set to move to Austrian side Wolfsberger AC after a stellar show at the just-concluded African Nations Championships (CHAN).

Sources indicate that the Tusker FC forward is set to join the team after the current international break, with the brewers set to receive a handsome fee in exchange for the player’s signature.

Ogam scored two goals at CHAN as Harambee Stars cruised to the quarterfinals.

His goals came against Morocco and Zambia, with one other strike against Madagascar in the quarters being ruled out for a foul.

In the 2024/25 Premier League season, he scored 15 goals for Tusker, having joined the brewers at the start of the campaign – as a defensive midfielder.

He incurred an injury that kept him out for a considerable period but recovered in time to feature for Benni McCarthy’s side at CHAN.

