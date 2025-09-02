Australia’s Cummins expected to be fit for Ashes

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept 2 – Australia captain Pat Cummins has been ruled out of limited-overs series against New Zealand and India with a back issue but is expected to be fit for the Ashes against England this winter.

The 32-year-old pace bowler last played in the third Test in the West Indies in July before sitting out white-ball series against the same opponents and South Africa.

“Despite this planned [rest] period, Cummins has experienced some ongoing lower back pain following the West Indies Test tour,” read a Cricket Australia statement.

“Further investigation has identified a level of lumbar bone stress that will require further management over the coming months.”

Australia travel to New Zealand for three Twenty20 matches in October before hosting India in three one-day internationals and five T20 matches.

The five-Test Ashes series starts on Friday, 21 November in Perth, Western Australia.

“There’s plenty of time left – somewhere in the 80-day range,” said Australia chairman of selectors George Bailey.

“Even if match time is limited, we’re confident in his experience and preparation.”

Australia drew 2-2 in England to retain the Ashes in 2023 and Cummins took 18 wickets during the series.

Overall, he has taken 91 wickets against England in 19 Tests at an average of 24.10.

Meanwhile, fellow fast bowler Mitchell Starc has retired from T20 internationals six months before the start of the men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

The 35-year-old has taken 79 wickets in 65 matches for his country in the shorter format and helped his country win the T20 World Cup in 2021.

“I have loved every minute of every T20 game I have played for Australia, particularly the 2021 World Cup, not just because we won but the incredible group and the fun along the way,” said Starc.

“Looking ahead to an away Indian Test tour, the Ashes and an ODI World Cup in 2027, I feel this is my best way forward to remain fresh, fit and at my best for those campaigns.

“It also gives the bowling group time to prepare for the T20 World Cup in the matches leading into that tournament.”