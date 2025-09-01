Team Kenya assured of allowances ahead of Tokyo World Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 1, 2025 – Athletes set to compete at the World Championships have been assured that their allowances will be paid before they depart for Tokyo.

Athletics Kenya (AK) president Jack Tuwei says the federation is engaging with the Ministry of Sports to ensure all the athletes are paid before the global showpiece.

“I know you have not been paid local allowances and we are still discussing with the ministry. You will be paid before you leave. I know one of the questions I will be asked is what is the rate of payment. As soon as we have through the details we will let you know,” Tuwei said.

Tuwei further revealed that the government has been occupied with matters of the African Nations Championships (CHAN) hence the slight delay.

Commenting on Harambee Stars sterling display in the continental showpiece, the president urged the athletes to emulate their football counterparts.

“We congratulate Harambee Stars for doing well in CHAN and ask you to emulate that. The best you can do is to finish number one and the worst you can do is to maintain second place. I believe the coaches have prepared you well and you have also prepared well. You are the ones who will be running so you have to be better prepared,” Tuwei said.

The team — mostly sprinters — have been in residential camp training for the past one month at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi.

Another batch have been in training at the Kazi Mingi Farm in Eldoret.

Tuwei expressed confidence the team will continue the good rapport that Kenya have developed with the Japanese capital over the years.

“Tokyo is the place where we got our first ever medal in 1964 so it is a special place for us. We have a lot of history about Tokyo,” he said.

Tuwei was particularly optimistic about the relay teams.

“We have qualified three relay teams for the first time ever. We are hoping to qualify one more. We expect a lot from you because of this historic moment. I hope we bring three gold medals because of you. We are looking for very good results overall,” he said.

Kenya is the second most successful nation in the history of the World Championships in Tokyo.