Spurs sign Kolo Muani on season-long loan deal - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

France
France
Randal Kolo Mouani celebrates with Jules Kounde after the late goal. PHOTO/Euro 2024/X

English Premiership

Spurs sign Kolo Muani on season-long loan deal

Published

LONDON, England, September 1, 2025 – Tottenham Hotspur have signed Paris St-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani on a season-long loan deal.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The France international, 26, moves on deadline day after agreeing personal terms, with the deal only subject to international clearance and being granted a work permit.

Kolo Muani will wear the number 39 shirt at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He had been linked with Premier League clubs for several months, with interest from Spurs, Manchester United, Chelsea and West Ham.

The former Nantes and Eintracht Frankfurt forward spent the second half of last season on loan at Juventus, scoring eight goals in 16 Serie A games.

He joined PSG in September 2023 and has won two Ligue 1 titles.

Kolo Muani also has 31 senior caps for France, scoring in the 2022 World Cup semi-final victory over Morocco and playing in the final defeat by Argentina.

More to follow.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020