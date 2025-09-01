Spurs sign Kolo Muani on season-long loan deal

LONDON, England, September 1, 2025 – Tottenham Hotspur have signed Paris St-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani on a season-long loan deal.

The France international, 26, moves on deadline day after agreeing personal terms, with the deal only subject to international clearance and being granted a work permit.

Kolo Muani will wear the number 39 shirt at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He had been linked with Premier League clubs for several months, with interest from Spurs, Manchester United, Chelsea and West Ham.

The former Nantes and Eintracht Frankfurt forward spent the second half of last season on loan at Juventus, scoring eight goals in 16 Serie A games.

He joined PSG in September 2023 and has won two Ligue 1 titles.

Kolo Muani also has 31 senior caps for France, scoring in the 2022 World Cup semi-final victory over Morocco and playing in the final defeat by Argentina.

More to follow.