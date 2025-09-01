More Golfers Clinch NCBA Grand Finale Tickets in Mombasa as Makokha Triumphs at the Railway Invitational 

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 1, 2025 – More golfers booked their slots for the upcoming NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale after triumphing during the recent qualifying event held at Mombasa Golf Club the past weekend.

Gurbux Singh delivered a strong round with a score of 77 to emerge the Overall Gross Winner, confirming his spot for the main event scheduled for Muthaiga Golf Club in November.

In Division A, George Githinji emerged as the winner with a score of 72, playing off handicap 8, as Victor Simbi beat Martin Wahome for the second place on counterback after both returned a score of 73.

Division B saw Clifford Tolo secure the top spot with a remarkable score of 64, followed closely by Sam Muraya who posted 65 to finish as runner up. George Mokaya rounded out the podium in third place with a score of 71.

In Division C, Salim Taib emerged victorious with a score of 69. Vincent Muriungi finished second with 70, while Paul Munyao secured third with a score of 71.

Singh, Githinji, Tolo, and Taib join the list of golfers who have already booked their places for Muthaiga showdown.

Elsewhere, home player Isaac Makhoha delivered a stellar performance to win the 2025 NCBA Railway Invitational that culminated on Sunday 31st August 2025, at the Railway Golf Club.

In a competitive field of 72 players drawn from across the Country, Makhoha finished at 5-under-par 211, ahead of Michael Karanga (4-under-par 212) and John Lejirma (1-over-par 217) who finished second and third respectively.

Makhoha, who has a hearing disability, had a stellar opening round where he carded 4-under-par 68 to take an early lead, followed by 1-under-par 71 in the second round. A double-bogey on the 8th on the final day almost saw him capitulate but he steadied play to finish par for the round, and 5-under-par 211 over the three rounds.

Karanga, who was the defending champion coming into the competition, carded 72 for the first two rounds then came to life when it mattered most during the last round to play an impressive 4-under-par 68.

On his part, Lejirma started off shaky with a 2-over-par 74 in the first round, followed by a 1-under-par 71, then equal par in the third round.

With this victory, Makhoha climbs to 4th on the standings with 753 points. Lejirma is still top with 2050 points followed by Karanga with 1712 and Elvis Muigus on 1046.