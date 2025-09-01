Man Utd duo Hojlund & Antony join Napoli & Real Betis

MANCHESTER, England, September 1, 2025 – Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund has joined Italian champions Napoli on a season-long loan, while winger Antony has completed a permanent £21.65m move to Real Betis.

An obligation to buy clause has been included in the deal for the 22-year-old Hojlund, who will make a permanent £38m transfer to the Serie A side next summer.

Brazilian Antony joins the La Liga club on a five-year contract having impressed for them on loan last term when he scored nine times in 26 matches in all competitions and helped them reach the Uefa Conference League final.

United sources said the deal is 22m euros (£19.06m) with 3m euros (£2.59m) in add-ons. There is also a 50% sell-on clause in the deal and zero pay-off to the 25-year-old.

Antony cost United £81.3m when he joined from Ajax in 2022, and made 62 Premier League appearances, scoring five times and providing three assists.

He also remains second on the list of the club’s most expensive ever signings. However, like Hojlund, he found life tough at Old Trafford.

While a police investigation into allegations of domestic abuse was dropped, he struggled for form on the pitch and was unable to convince manager Ruben Amorim that he could help improve the team’s fortunes.

Denmark international Hojlund was also deemed surplus to requirements by Amorim following a difficult 2024-25 campaign in which he scored just four league goals.

Having arrived in Manchester in a £72m deal from Atalanta in 2023, Hojlund had expressed a strong desire in the summer to remain at United.

But he was subsequently left out of all four of the club’s competitive games this season, with Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo all arriving in big-money deals to form a revamped attack.

Highly-rated Amass joins Owls on loan

Meanwhile, United have sent teenage left-back Harry Amass to embattled Championship side Sheffield Wednesday on loan.

The highly rated England youth international made his senior debut earlier this year, on his 18th birthday, as a substitute in a Premier League away win at Leicester City.

Amass, who went on to make a further six first-team appearances last term, said: “I can’t wait to get going and I’m just really happy that it has all happened.

“One of my biggest strengths is that I believe in myself, I know what I’m capable of and my main goal is to perform week in, week out and show consistency.”