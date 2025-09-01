Harambee Stars boss McCarthy refuses to explain reason for omission of Austin Odhiambo from World Cup qualifiers squad

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 1, 2025 – Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy refused to entertain any questions regarding the omission of Austin Odhiambo from the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Just before a press briefing at the Utalii Grounds on Monday evening, the South African said he would not be answering any queries on why he omitted the Gor Mahia midfielder from the squad.

“I will not be taking any questions about Austin Odhiambo. I would like to focus on the players that are here in training today. That (Austin Odhiambo) is a story for another day,” McCarthy said.

True to his word, McCarthy quickly brushed off a question from one of the journalists in attendance who wanted to know why Odhiambo is not part of the squad.

The diminutive no. 10 was a key cog in McCarthy’s squad for the just-concluded African Nations Championships (CHAN) as Harambee Stars cruised to the quarterfinals in their maiden appearance.

The former AFC Leopards midfielder scored two goals — against Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Angola — as Kenya topped a tough Group A with 10 points.

However, Odhiambo started off the bench against Morocco before being hauled off in the second half in the final group encounter against Zambia.

Despite Harambee Stars needing a creative spark in the quarterfinal duel against Madagascar, McCarthy did not call on the services of the midfielder — prompting questions from sections of fans.

Deadly striker Austin Odhiambo wheels away after equalizing for Harambee Stars from the spot against Angola. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The queries increased after Odhiambo was omitted from the squad to face the Gambia and Seychelles in a twin World Cup qualifier at the Kasarani Stadium on September 5 and 9.

This, even as McCarthy named a team majorly composed of players who did duty for the country at the continental showpiece.

Reflecting on the team, the former Porto striker admitted he was tempted to maintain the same squad without adding the foreign-based players.

“Always impossible to select players after an amazing CHAN. I still regret going out at the quarters. I was almost tempted to keep the same team for the qualifiers but that would not be fair to foreign players because they also work hard and deserve a chance,” he said.

He also bemoaned the absence of certain players due to injuries, such as Scotland-based Jonah Ayunga, Poland-based Erick ‘Marcelo’ Ouma and Amos Nondi.

“We were kind of hampered with late injuries to some players such as Jonah Ayunga. I didn’t want to risk and call him up but hopefully we will have him for October. There are also injuries to Amos Nondi. Players that have been excluded are still part and parcel of the team,” the former Manchester United forwards coach said.

Looking ahead to 2027

Harambee Stars lie fourth in Group F with six points, 10 behind leaders Ivory Coast and seven adrift of second-placed Gabon.

Harambee Stars players in training at Utalii Grounds. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

As far as numbers go, chances of gracing the big stage at the United States, Canada and Mexico are akin to drawing milk from a chicken.

This is a fact that McCarthy is fully conscious of and did not shy away from speaking about.

“Chances are slim to none for us to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. We just want to get as much points as possible and get as much feel of international matches as possible” he said.

The Gambia are under the tutelage of North Irishman Jonathan McKinstry, a man familiar to Gor Mahia fans, having led them to two Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League titles in 2022/23 and 2023/24.

McCarthy expects a tough test from the Scorpions but is confident his charges are more than equipped to deal with the sting of the West Africans.

“He knows the Kenyan league…I have faced him once and got an unfortunate draw. They are a top side so we will have to be at our best. I hope he gets a decent welcome back for what he did with Gor but once the game starts I hope tide turns,” he said.

The first leg fixture between the two sides at the Alassane Outtara Stadium in Ivory Coast ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw.