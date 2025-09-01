Gor coach Akonnor keen to instill 'tiki taka' football at K'Ogalo - Capital Sports
New Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor (L) and his assistant Kobi-Mensah Bismark. PHOTO/GOR MAHIA FC

Kenyan Premier League

Gor coach Akonnor keen to instill ‘tiki taka’ football at K’Ogalo

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 1, 2025 – Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor says he wants to establish a new playing philosophy at the club.

The Ghanaian says the goal is get K’Ogalo tearing apart their opponents in a convincing way.

“I understand that they want to win…that is the style of Gor Mahia. We also want to win…we need to come to terms where we understand each other very well. Sometimes you win ugly because of the style of the opponent…you wouldn’t get it as you want it. But, we want to win in a convincing way where we play well and do everything that is necessary in a game to win,” the former Asante Kotoko head coach said.

Akonnor was appointed Gor coach at the beginning of last month, taking the reins at a time when the 21-time Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions are undergoing a rebuild.

The former Black Stars midfielder and head coach has his work cut out as K’Ogalo seek to return to the apex of Kenyan football after a tumultuous season.

The team relinquished the league title to Kenya Police before kissing goodbye to their last chance of a silverware – losing 2-1 to Nairobi United in the final of the FKF Cup.

The Ghanaian boasts vast experience, having tutored his country’s national as his last workstation in 2021.

This came after he had led Kotoko to the Ghanaian Premier League in 2019.

Just over a month into his new job, Akonnor says the adaptation process is working out well.

“We are brothers (Kenyans and Ghanaians) and their way of doing things is not too dissimilar from the way we do it in Ghana. Of course, each and every one of us has their own way of doing things. We are similar…Africans are similar,” he said.

K’Ogalo continued their pre-season preparations with a 4-1 thrashing of Murang’a Seal on Saturday.

Their next friendly is against Tanzanian giants Simba SC on September 10 in Dar es Salaam.

