Daggers drawn as Cricket Kenya disown newly launched T20 tourney

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 1, 2025 – Trouble is brewing in Kenyan cricket after the national federation disowned the newly launched T20 League that is set to bowl off in November this year.

In a statement, Cricket Kenya (CK) CEO Ronald Bukuzi says they have not sanctioned the event, contrary to reports in the media.

“Cricket Kenya wishes to categorically clarify that it has neither sanctioned nor approved this alleged tournament contrary to misleading representations to the public by AOS Sports and Mr Kennedy Obuya,” Bukuzi said.

The CEO further divulged that CK had an agreement with AOS Sports, which the latter has reneged on.

“The event falls outside the scope of an agreement made between Cricket Kenya and AOS Sports, which is pending ICC approval and therefore the public is expressly cautioned against associating or engaging in any way with individuals or entities promoting this non existent tournament,” he said.

The tournament was launched on Wednesday last week at a hotel in Westlands, with Obuya — the federation’s counties representative — presiding over it.

Obuya urged all stakeholders to support the tournament for the sake of talents in the country.

“I urge all the warring parties in Cricket Kenya to come together and support this initiative, which will allow for the growth of talents around the country,” the former international said.

The tournament is scheduled to feature six franchises from around the country, with each team comprising of local and foreign players.