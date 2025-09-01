Arsenal sign defender Hincapie from Leverkusen

LONDON, England, September 1, 2025 – Arsenal have signed defender Piero Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

The Gunners have agreed a fee of £45m (52m euros) for the Ecuador international should they want to sign him permanently next summer.

Hincapie made 166 appearances in all competitions for Leverkusen after joining in 2021 and was part of the squad that won the Bundesliga and German Cup in 2023-24.

The 23-year-old, who will wear number five, is manager Mikel Arteta’s eighth signing of the summer, after Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cristhian Mosquera and Eberechi Eze.

“Piero has a real physical presence, with his versatility and tactical flexibility giving us strong added defensive options,” Arteta told Arsenal’s website.

“He is a big character, with a very good combination of both youth and maturity. He will make our squad stronger and more competitive as we continue into this season.”

Meanwhile, the Gunners have allowed Polish defender Jakub Kiwior to join Porto on a season-long loan deal with Hincapie seen as a direct replacement for the 25-year-old.

Two midfielders have left Arsenal for German side Hamburg with Portugal’s Fabio Vieira, signed for £34.2m from Porto in 2022, joining on a season-long loan and Belgium’s Sambi Lokonga completing a permanent move for an undisclosed fee.

More to follow.