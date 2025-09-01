Arsenal sign defender Hincapie from Leverkusen - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta with new signing Piero Hincapie. PHOTO/ARSENAL FC

English Premiership

Arsenal sign defender Hincapie from Leverkusen

Published

LONDON, England, September 1, 2025 – Arsenal have signed defender Piero Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Gunners have agreed a fee of £45m (52m euros) for the Ecuador international should they want to sign him permanently next summer.

Hincapie made 166 appearances in all competitions for Leverkusen after joining in 2021 and was part of the squad that won the Bundesliga and German Cup in 2023-24.

The 23-year-old, who will wear number five, is manager Mikel Arteta’s eighth signing of the summer, after Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cristhian Mosquera and Eberechi Eze.

“Piero has a real physical presence, with his versatility and tactical flexibility giving us strong added defensive options,” Arteta told Arsenal’s website.

“He is a big character, with a very good combination of both youth and maturity. He will make our squad stronger and more competitive as we continue into this season.”

Meanwhile, the Gunners have allowed Polish defender Jakub Kiwior to join Porto on a season-long loan deal with Hincapie seen as a direct replacement for the 25-year-old.

Two midfielders have left Arsenal for German side Hamburg with Portugal’s Fabio Vieira, signed for £34.2m from Porto in 2022, joining on a season-long loan and Belgium’s Sambi Lokonga completing a permanent move for an undisclosed fee.

More to follow.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020