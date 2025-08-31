Szoboszlai late freekick earns Liverpool lucky escape against Gunners at Anfield

LIVERPOOL, England, August 31, 2025 – Dominik Szoboszlai’s brilliant late free-kick gave Liverpool victory against Arsenal after a hard-fought meeting of the Premier League superpowers at Anfield.

A dour encounter looked to be heading for a draw until the Hungarian curved a magnificent strike past Arsenal keeper from 30 years in front of an exultant Kop after 83 minutes.

The Gunners, who kept new £60m signing Eberechi Eze on the bench until the second half, suffered an early setback when key defender William Saliba went off injured after five minutes, to be replaced by summer signing Cristhian Mosquera.

Chances were at a premium as both sides showed each other huge respect, although Liverpool had a goal ruled out when striker Hugo Ekitike was adjudged offside after bundling home a finish in front of The Kop.

Liverpool mounted increasing pressure as the second half went on, but it took a stunning moment from Szoboszlai to maintain their winning start to the season and inflict Arsenal’s first defeat.

Liverpool analysis: Champions find a way once more

Liverpool go into the international break with maximum points from their three Premier League games – and still without demonstrating the full fluency they showed when they strolled to the title last season.

It is a chilling thought for those, including the Arsenal side beaten at Anfield, who harbour hopes of wrestling away the crown they have now won on 20 occasions.

The art of champions is finding a way and Liverpool have now done it in their first three games, scoring two late goals to beat Bournemouth at Anfield in their opening game, an injury-time winner at Newcastle United, then another victory secured in the closing stages against The Gunners.

In a match that saw both sides cancel each other out for long periods, it was Szoboszlai who proved to be the match-winner with a piece of stunning individual skill that delivered the blow to Arsenal, giving keeper David Raya no chance with that late free-kick.

Liverpool now assume the familiar position at the top of the Premier League table, with every intention of adding to their all-powerful squad with the pursuit of Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi to strengthen their defence before Monday’s transfer deadline, as well as the ongoing saga of Newcastle United’s striker Alexander Isak which could yet see the Swede move to Anfield.

Arsenal analysis: Gunners fall short at Anfield again

Arsenal will have marked down this early meeting with Premier League champions Liverpool at Anfield as an ideal opportunity to demonstrate this is the season they will finally clear the obstacles to becoming champions.

And while a defeat in their third game of the season is hardly a defining moment, there will be real frustration for manager Mikel Arteta and his players that they came close to securing a draw they would have regarded as a good point, only to leave Anfield empty-handed once more.

Anfield is assuming the status of a bogey ground for Arsenal as they are now winless in their past 13 Premier League games away to Liverpool – drawing five and losing eight – since a 2-0 win in September 2012.

Arsenal were strong in defence throughout but – and this applied to both teams for long periods – they rarely threatened apart from when Noni Madueke forced a first-half save from Liverpool keeper Alisson.

New striker Viktor Gyokeres had a tough 90 minutes against Liverpool defensive pair Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, although he rarely had decent service.

Arteta chose to keep new signing Eze back until the final 20 minutes, with the former Crystal Palace attacking midfielder showing signs of what he will offer, but ultimately this was more Anfield disappointment for Arsenal.

What’s next for these teams?

Liverpool: The Reds resume after the international break by travelling to Turf Moor to face Burnley on Sunday, 14 September at 14:00 BST. They then have their first Champions League game at home to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, 17 September at 20:00 BST.

Arsenal: Their next Premier League is against Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium on Saturday, 13 September at 12:30 BST. The Gunners then open their Champions League campaign away to Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday, 16 September, kick-off 17:45 BST.