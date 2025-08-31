Junior Wafalmes to begin training in fight for ticket to World Volleyball Champs

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 31, 2025 – The national men’s under 21 team is to commence training on Wednesday (September 2) ahead of the African Volleyball Championships in Egypt.

The team will be tutored by Luke Makuto, who is presently the head coach of Kenya Airport Police Unit (KAPU).

The former Kenya Forestry Service (KFS) and General Service Unit (GSU) middle blocker will be assisted by Gideon Njine, with Wachira Gatuiria slotting in as team manager.

The juniors will be hoping to emulate their female counterparts who clinched the continental crown in Yaounde, Cameroon after dispatching the hosts in a hotly contested final — a fortnight ago.

More importantly, finishing in the top two will guarantee the young Wafalmes a berth at the 2028 U21 Men’s Volleyball World Championship.

Kenya return to the continental scene after missing out on last year’s competition in Tunisia where the hosts emerged victorious.