‘I have nothing to prove,’ – double world record holder Kipchoge says after finishing ninth in Sydney

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 31, 2025 – Two-time world record holder Eliud Kipchoge says he is satisfied with his performance at Sunday’s Sydney Marathon despite finishing ninth.

Kipchoge says he does not have anything to prove in terms of athletics prowess but was simply running to spread the gospel of road racing.

“I am happy to go across the finish line…I have nothing to prove. My mission is to bring all the people together…bring them out in their thousands so that they run for their health…run for all the causes that bring beauty and peace to this world,” the double Olympic champion said.

Kipchoge clocked 2:08:31 across the finish line, in a race won by Ethiopia’s Hailemaryan Kiros Kebedew who timed 2:06:06.

Another Ethiopian, Addisu Gobena, came second in 2:06:16 as Lesotho’s Tebello Ramakongoana clocked 2:06:47 to take third place.

It was Kipchoge’s second race of the year after the London Marathon in April where he timed 2:05:25 to finish sixth.

His last win was at the 2023 Berlin Marathon where he clocked 2:02:42.

Kipchoge, who was debuting at the Sydney Marathon, admitted he was wowed by the sights and scenes of the Australian city.

“Sydney is awesome…all over the course, it is wonderful. Over the last one year, it has grown 40 per cent but I think now it has grown to over 80 per cent,” the 40-year-old said.

The Sydney Marathon was in November last year made a World Marathon Majors race following a three-year evaluation.

It joins the likes of Boston, Tokyo, Chicago, New York and Berlin as one of the elite road races in the world.