Fifa boss Infantino impressed with construction of Talanta Stadium ahead of Afcon 2027

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 31, 2025 – Fifa president Gianni Infantino believes the future of Kenyan football is bright thanks to the ongoing investment in infrastructure around the country.

Infantino believes such investments can never go wrong, noting that this can only bode well for the many Kenyan youths who rely on sports.

“New stadiums are coming up. The viewing figures have also increased and we have seen the immense impacts of the fan parks (at the CHAN 2024). This shows that the impact of investing in Kenyan youth who have incredible talent in football…and also you have a new president of the federation who has been there for atleast eight months,” the Swiss said.

The Fifa supremo made his maiden visit to the country on Saturday ahead of the African Nations Championships (CHAN) final between Madagascar and Morocco at the Kasarani Stadium in the evening.

The month-long tournament was co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania and featured 19 teams from around the continent.

During his one-day visit, Infantino met President William Ruto in addition to touring the Talanta Stadium along Ngong’ Road, which is under construction ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2027.

Joining him in his itinerary was Confederation of Africa Federation (Caf) boss Patrice Motsepe who declared that this year’s edition of CHAN is the biggest and most successful in the history of the competition.

“In Kenya, the interest has been abnormal…in Tanzania, we have seen full stadiums and in Uganda, the support has been immense. The huge support has been a big boost to football in these countries and excellent foundation for the big tournament that is coming up in 2027,” the South African said.

Granted, it has been a successful tournament that has brought to the fore the love for football in the region – particularly in Kenya.

However, organisers will have to deal with the teething problems encountered during the competition to avoid a recurrence of the same in 2027.

Top of the list is inadequate safety and security measures that saw fans breach the perimeter wall of the Kasarani Stadium during Harambee Stars match against Morocco on August 10.

The ticketing nightmare involving the host team’s matches is another stain on what has been a successful tourney.

Hoarding of tickets by certain individuals as well as production of fake ones are headaches the local organizing committee (LOC) – led by Nicholas Musonye – will have to deal with.

These bottlenecks notwithstanding, Motsepe insists it was a memorable competition.

“We have to believe in our people…we have to have faith in our people. Will there be challenges? Absolutely…will there be failures? Absolutely…but I am enormously confident we want to develop football, focusing on East Africa,” he said.

This year’s edition was the second time the competition has been held in East Africa since Rwanda hosted it in 2016.