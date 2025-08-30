Towering beauty Chepchirchir eyes another World Champs final after plentiful harvest in Diamond League - Capital Sports
Nelly Chepchirchir crossing the line in 1500m during the Zurich Diamond League. Photo/WANDA DIAMOND LEAGUE X

Athletics

Towering beauty Chepchirchir eyes another World Champs final after plentiful harvest in Diamond League

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 30, 2025 – Kenyan youngster Nelly Chepchirchir has set a minimum target of reaching the finals at next month’s World Championships.

Chepchirchir says reaching the finals of the women’s 1500m will be a huge achievement for her.

“Despite the weather, I feel good today, but I keep telling myself that there is nothing I can do about and there are some challenges that I need to overcome. My goal for Tokyo is to do my best. We will have to go through some rounds, so I will focus on making sure I will make it through to the final,” the youngster said.

The 22-year-old is set for a second appearance at the global showpiece, following on from her debut in 2023 in Budapest.

On that occasion, Chepchirchir finished fifth in the final, clocking 3:57.90 in the women’s 1500m.

A year later, the youngster made her maiden appearance at the Olympics, crashing out at the semis after clocking 4:03.24 to finish 11th.

Chepchirchir’s star, however, continues to shine brighter as she cements her dominance on the track.

Competing in the same race as the legendary Faith Kipyegon, Chepchirchir’s performances have sparked conversations about Kenya continuing to dominate the women’s 1500m if and when the triple Olympic champion hangs her spikes.

Chepchirchir has been in scintillating form in this year’s Diamond League circuit, wrapping up her campaign with victory in Zurich on Thursday night.

She clocked a season’s best (SB) of 3:56.99 to win the women’s 1500m, cutting the tape ahead of the Australian duo of Jessica Hull (3:57.02) and Linden Hall (3:57.44) who finished second and third respectively.

It was her third triumph in the prestigious competition, following victories in Monaco and Paris — where she ran in the women’s 1000m.

In Tokyo, she will be flying the Kenyan flag in the women’s 1500m alongside Kipyegon and United States based Susan Ejore.

In this article:
