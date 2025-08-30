Three-time champions! Morocco swat aside stubborn Madagascar to win CHAN in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 30, 2025 – Oussama Lamlioui scored a screamer as Morocco beat Madagascar to collect a third African Nations Championships (CHAN) title in a pulsating final at the Kasarani Stadium on Saturday night.

Clavin Felicite put the islanders in the lead after only nine minutes, firing a curling shot past the Moroccan keeper Mehdi Al Harrar.

However, Youssef Mehri put the North Africans level with a header in the 15th minute before Lamlioui put them ahead at the stroke of half time.

The islanders showed a fighting spirit and equalised in the 68th minute, Toky Rakontondribe stroking the ball past Harrar after latching on to a through ball.

Lamlioui, however, secured the trophy for the Atlas Lions with a long range shot, which caught Madagascar keeper Ramandimbisoa Michel off his line.

Despite their best efforts, the islanders could not find a way back into the game, Moroccan keeper Harrar having to be alert to parry away Nantenaina Elysee shot from outside in the box in dying minutes.