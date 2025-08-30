Omanyala working in Miramas to get fit and ready for Worlds - Capital Sports
Africa's record holder in men's 100m Ferdinand Omanyala in action during training in Miramas, France for Team Kenya pre-Olympics camp. Photo/JAIRUS MOLA - NOC-K

Athletics

Omanyala working in Miramas to get fit and ready for Worlds

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – Reigning Commonwealth 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala is optimistic he will be physically ready for his second onslaught at a World Championship medal ahead of the global showpiece set for Tokyo, Japan next month.

The African record holder has relocated his training to Miramas, France, where he is fine tuning for the Championships. Speaking to Telecomasia.net, Omanyala said he is working on getting 100 percent fit.

“I have a slight hip problem that I hope will not come in the way of my preparations. We are working with my team to ensure that I am fit and ready. It is great being here in Miramas where I can totally concentrate on my preparation as I look forward to doing well at the World Championships. I know competition will be tougher this year but I will be there to compete,” Omanyala told Telecomasia.

The 29-year-old has not competed much this season and he hopes the energies he has reserved will come in handy as he eyes his second consecutive World Championship final. He managed to finish seventh at last year’s showpiece in Budapest, Hungarry, and looks upwards to a better tiding, with a hope for a place on the podium.

