Liverpool lodge improved £35m bid for Guehi

LIVERPOOL, England, August 30, 2025 – Liverpool have made an improved £35m bid, which includes a 10% sell-on clause, for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

Having held club-to-club talks earlier this month Liverpool made a straight £35m offer to Palace for Guehi, which has remained on the table.

Talks recommenced in recent days and it is understood Liverpool have indicated they are prepared to include a 10% sell-on clause.

Palace have responded by saying they want a deal worth £35m and an added £5m in bonuses. Talks between the clubs are ongoing in an attempt to reach a deal before Monday’s transfer deadline.

During the most recent discussions, the Selhurst Park club made an informal proposal to include Liverpool defender Joe Gomez as a sweetener in the deal for Guehi.

But it became apparent Liverpool would reject any formal offer from Palace to take Gomez on loan, which has left the two clubs negotiating a cash deal.

Palace captain Guehi has made clear he does not intend to sign a new contract at Selhurst Park and the club are reluctant to let him leave for nothing when his deal expires next summer.

While Palace manager Oliver Glasner has publicly spoken of his desire to keep Guehi, the Eagles are reluctant to let the 25-year-old leave on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer. They rejected a £65m deal to sell Guehi to Newcastle last year.

Palace are trying to sign two central defenders before the transfer window closes, which could unlock Guehi’s move to Liverpool.

They are interested in Toulouse’s Jaydee Canvot, 19, and talks over a move for the highly-rated central defender are at an advanced stage.

They are also seeking an experienced centre-half and have made an approach for Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji, but the Switzerland international is said to have reservations about the switch.

Sporting defender Ousmane Diomande has been Palace’s first-choice target, but thus far they have been unable to afford the Ivory Coast international.

Roma’s Evan Ndicka is another defender Palace are understood to be interested in.

Speaking on Friday, Glasner said Guehi “has to” be a Palace player when the window shuts.

“It is not possible to find a Marc Guehi replacement who can play straight in the Premier League as a starter,” he added.

Palace have already lost one of their key players who helped them to FA Cup glory last season, as England forward Eberechi Eze joined Arsenal for £60m .