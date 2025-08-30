Fifa boss Gianni Infantino in maiden visit to Kenya ahead of CHAN final - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Fifa president Gianni Infantino signs the visitors' book as FKF president Hussein Mohammed watches on. PHOTO/HUSSEIN MOHAMMED

CHAN 2025

Fifa boss Gianni Infantino in maiden visit to Kenya ahead of CHAN final

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 30, 2025 – Fifa president Gianni Infantino arrived in the country this morning for Saturday’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) final between Madagascar and Morocco.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Infantino was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed, who described it as testament to Kenya’s successful hosting of the continental showpiece.

“On behalf of the Kenyan football family, I warmly welcome Fifa president Gianni Infantino to Kenya for the first time, as we gear up for the CHAN 2024 final. Kenya has captured the hearts of the world with our successful hosting of this tournament – today we celebrate that achievement together,” Mohammed said.

FKF president Hussein Mohammed welcomes Fifa president Gianni Infantino to Kenya. PHOTO/HUSSEIN MOHAMMED

It is Infantino’s first visit to Kenya since he was first elected supremo of the world governing body in February 2016.

Also expected to grace the final is Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe, who was also received at JKIA by his FKF counterpart.

The 2024 CHAN was co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, with Tanzania staging the opening match against Burkina Faso at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

On the other, Uganda hosted the third-place playoff between Senegal and Sudan at the Nelson Mandela Stadium on Friday night, which the immediate former champions won 4-2 on post-match penalties.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020