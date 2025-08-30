Fifa boss Gianni Infantino in maiden visit to Kenya ahead of CHAN final

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 30, 2025 – Fifa president Gianni Infantino arrived in the country this morning for Saturday’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) final between Madagascar and Morocco.

Infantino was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed, who described it as testament to Kenya’s successful hosting of the continental showpiece.

“On behalf of the Kenyan football family, I warmly welcome Fifa president Gianni Infantino to Kenya for the first time, as we gear up for the CHAN 2024 final. Kenya has captured the hearts of the world with our successful hosting of this tournament – today we celebrate that achievement together,” Mohammed said.

FKF president Hussein Mohammed welcomes Fifa president Gianni Infantino to Kenya. PHOTO/HUSSEIN MOHAMMED

It is Infantino’s first visit to Kenya since he was first elected supremo of the world governing body in February 2016.

Also expected to grace the final is Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe, who was also received at JKIA by his FKF counterpart.

The 2024 CHAN was co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, with Tanzania staging the opening match against Burkina Faso at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

On the other, Uganda hosted the third-place playoff between Senegal and Sudan at the Nelson Mandela Stadium on Friday night, which the immediate former champions won 4-2 on post-match penalties.