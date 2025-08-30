'Best team in the world' - Garnacho seals Chelsea move - Capital Sports
New Chelsea signing Alejandro Garnacho watches on as the Blues face Fulham on Saturday. PHOTO/CHELSEA FC

English Premiership

‘Best team in the world’ – Garnacho seals Chelsea move

Published

LONDON, England, August 30, 2025 – Chelsea have signed Argentina winger Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United for £40m.

The 21-year-old has signed a long-term deal at Stamford Bridge that runs through to 2032.

“It’s an incredible moment for my family and I to join this great club,” Garnacho told Chelsea’s club website.

“I can’t wait to get started. I watched the Club World Cup and to join the world champions is special – we’re the best team in the world!”

Garnacho made 144 appearances for United following his senior debut in 2022, scoring 26 goals.

