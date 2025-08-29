Wanyonyi ready for World Championships challenge after Diamond League success

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 29, 2025 – Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi believes he is all ready for the world title at next month’s global showpiece in Tokyo.

Wanyonyi says he is in top shape albeit there is a little sharpening left to do before the World Championships.

“I believe I am in good shape for the World Championships. The only thing that remains is to sharpen a few areas. I will sit down with my coach in the coming days to come up with a plan,” the 21-year-old said.

Wanyonyi heads to Tokyo as a firm favourite to clinch the title, following gargantuan growth in his career since winning silver at the last edition of the competition in Budapest in 2023.

Since then, Wanyonyi has won the Olympic title, cruising to victory at last year’s quadrennial games in Paris where he clocked 1:41.19 for the gold medal.

He was also seconds away from breaking the world record, timing 1:41.11 at the Lausanne Diamond League in August last year – just over a second shy of David Rudisha’s 1:40.91 set at the London Olympics in 2012.

Wanyonyi then capped the year with the Diamond League Trophy, the second of his career after 2022.

The youngster successfully defended his title at Thursday’s Zurich Diamond League – the culmination of the 2025 circuit – with victory in the men’s 800m.

He clocked 1:42.37 to cross the finish line first, ahead of Great Britain’s Max Burgin (1:42.42) and world champion Marco Arop (1:42.57) of Canada in second and third respectively.

Wanyonyi was delighted with the win, describing it as the perfect way to prepare for the World Championships.

“I thank god for people to come here to cheer for us. The race was so good. And amazing fans… Zurich, for me is a great place because there are lots of fans, so I am very thankful for that. This result is so good for me,” the 2021 World Under 20 champion said.

He will be representing Kenya in the men’s 800m alongside Nicholas Kiplangat and Kevin Kimtai.