SBA Esports to Kick Off in Kigali as Africa Eyes First Continental EA FC Tournament

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – Africa’s Esports world is set for a huge boost following the launch of the SBE Esports Cup, a new continental tournament that will kick off in Kigali, Rwanda, on September 7.

The tournament is organized by IndexG Esports in partnership with SportsBiz Africa, the high-energy competition will serve as the curtain raiser for the SportBiz Africa Forum 2025, scheduled for September 9-10 in Kigali.

The tournament is set to feature 8 professional gamers from across Africa representing Rwanda, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, and South Sudan.

The players will battle it out on EA FC 25 (PlayStation 5) following the format of a group stage, each group with 4 players, before the top two from each group advance to the semi-finals, then the grand finale. A prize pot of $5,000 is up for grabs.

Amongst the star players named are Xmozaa of Raad Esports (Egypt), Zaid April (South Africa), Faruk Manzo (Nigeria), Harry Kappa (Kenya), Aksam Zimbe (Uganda), Kora Teat (South Sudan), and home star Praise Stevens will lead the pack in front of home fans.

The SBA Esports Cup will be streamed live on the IndexG Esports YouTube channel. This offers a rare opportunity for both players and fans to follow the live continental tournament for the EA FC game.

This is something the game has lacked in the region compared to Europe’s eChampionship or eLibertadores in South America.

Beyond the tournament, the SportsBiz Africa Forum 2025 will feature a panel titled “Esports, Gaming and the Next Generation of Athletes,” allowing experts to explore the commercial potential and its role in shaping Africa’s sports economy.

“Esports is no longer merely an entertainment activity; it is fast becoming a pillar of the modern sports economy,” said a representative of SportsBiz Africa. “The SBA Esports Championship is about creating visibility for African gamers, showcasing their talent on a continental stage, and connecting Africa to the global esports ecosystem.”

Ronny Lusigi, Chairman of the IndexG Esports, added that the event was the first step to secure a licensed continental circuit sanctioned by EA Sports.

“EA FC is the most popular esports title in Africa. But the lack of servers has made it difficult for African gamers to qualify for the major EA Sports FC Pro competitions.”

Rwanda, which has previously hosted the Basketball Africa League (BAL) and continental volleyball championships, is once again positioning itself as a hub for African sports innovation.