Norris heads Piastri in Dutch GP first practice

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 29 – Lando Norris led McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri by 0.292 seconds in first practice at the Dutch Grand Prix as the Formula 1 season restarted after its summer break.

Norris, trailing the Australian by nine points in the championship with 10 races to go, looked more comfortable than Piastri on their fastest laps with the soft tyre midway through the session.

The Briton appeared to have a similar advantage on the race-simulation runs McLaren ran in the closing stages.

Lance Stroll was an impressive third fastest in the Aston Martin, 0.501secs off the pace, the Canadian sneaking ahead of team-mate Fernando Alonso by 0.062secs.

Stroll set his lap much later in the session than Alonso and the other leading cars, when the track would have been faster.

Alex Albon’s Williams was fifth fastest, ahead of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull and Mercedes’ George Russell, whose team-mate Kimi Antonelli missed most of the session after sliding off the track at Turn Nine and causing a red flag early on.

Ferrari appeared to be struggling, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton down in 14th and 15th places. Leclerc complained over the radio at one point that the team were “nowhere”.

Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda, 16th fastest, was another to have an off, with a spin into the gravel at Turn 12, from which he rejoined.

Both Verstappen and Hamilton also had spins during the session, but were able to continue with no harm done. Verstappen, though, then went off at the first corner after the chequered flag after locking up his brakes following his practice start from the grid.

The session was dry but rain is expected to feature during the weekend.