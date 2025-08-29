Liverpool vs Arsenal: end the summer on a high note!

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – On August 31, Anfield will host a match between last EPL season’s best teams and this season’s main title contenders.

Liverpool: football in thriller style

Liverpool gained 6 points in the first two rounds of the Premier League, but gave their loyal fans quite a scare in the process. In their first game, the reigning champions played at home against Bournemouth and were leading 2-0 in the 49th minute. However, in the middle of the second half, the Cherries managed to equalize. A sensation was in the air, but Federico Chiesa put his team ahead shortly before the end of regular time, and Mohamed Salah sealed the victory in stoppage time.

Liverpool’s second match followed a similar scenario. Immediately after the break, the Reds secured a comfortable 2-0 lead over Newcastle. Moreover, Liverpool played the entire second half with a man advantage after Anthony Gordon had been sent off, but in the 57th minute, the Magpies reduced the deficit, and in the 88th minute, they equalized. Nevertheless, Arne Slot’s team once again played successfully under time pressure, with 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha scoring the decisive goal in the 11th minute of stoppage time.

The Merseysiders are currently in third place with 6 points, behind Tottenham and Arsenal only due to a lower goal difference.

Arsenal: a perfect start to the season

After two rounds, Arsenal are leading the standings: the Londoners have won both matches, scoring six goals and conceding none. In their first game, the Gunners beat Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford, with Riccardo Calafiori scoring the only goal. Arsenal lost to their opponents in terms of possession and shots on target, but solid defending earned the team a positive result in the first big game of the season.

In their second match, Mikel Arteta’s team crushed Leeds United 5-0 with a brace from Swedish newcomer Viktor Gyökeres. The Londoners opened the scoring only in the 34th minute, and then methodically finished off their opponents until the fifth goal in stoppage time. The winners displayed an enviable shooting success rate, with every shot on target resulting in a goal.

H2H history

Both H2H matches last season ended in a 2–2 draw. At Anfield, the home side let victory slip away after leading 2–0. At Emirates, Mohamed Salah saved his team from defeat with an accurate shot in the 81st minute.

Who’s the favorite?

