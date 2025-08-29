How inevitable Isak bid could trigger ‘house-sale chain’ of deals

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 29 – Liverpool’s second bid for Alexander Isak has been inevitable since the Newcastle striker dropped his now infamous “broken promises” statement 10 days ago.

With three days to go until the transfer window shuts, we are still waiting for the Premier League champions’ improved second offer after their original £110m bid was rejected on 1 August.

But sources continue to insist it is merely a matter of time before the Reds return with a new one – likely to be for a minimum of £120m – to land Isak in what would be a British record deal.

And that move holds the key that could unlock a number of other transfers before Monday’s deadline.

Isak, Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade, Brentford’s Yoane Wissa and Borussia Dortmund forward Max Beier are in something akin to a house-sale chain, with values, contracts and moving dates all needing to be lined up for it to work.

It is thought Isak’s Instagram statement in which he said “the relationship can’t continue” was the start of the process towards Liverpool renewing their efforts to sign the Sweden international.

Sources close to the 25-year-old have confirmed to BBC Sport his intention remains to move to Anfield despite Newcastle’s efforts to broker a reconciliation earlier this week.

All that is left now is for Liverpool to submit what they hope is a successful second bid for Isak – a process sources say has been ongoing for some time.

Newcastle’s imminent signing of Woltemade – in a deal worth up to 80m euros (£69.3m) – is the first of three dominoes that may need to fall before Isak achieves his ambition of joining Liverpool in the next few days.

In Newcastle’s counter-statement to Isak’s seismic post last week, the club made clear “the conditions of a sale this summer have not transpired” before stating they did not “foresee those conditions being met”.

Those conditions are threefold. The first two are for Newcastle to sign two strikers.

Woltemade is the first of those. That Newcastle are paying a club record fee for the Germany international suggests he is coming to be first-choice striker – the position Isak, in usual circumstances, would occupy.

Newcastle remain in pursuit of Brentford forward Yoane Wissa, who is viewed as the replacement for Callum Wilson after his departure.

Brentford have already rejected two offers for Wissa from the Magpies – the latest worth £30m plus £5m in add-ons.

The two clubs remain in talks, with sources close to the deal indicating the transfer will accelerate once Brentford sign another attacker following their capture of Bournemouth striker Dango Ouattara.

Brentford are also in talks over a move Beier, who Dortmund are prepared to sell as they close on a deal for Wolves attacker Fabio Silva.

Should Beier arrive at Brentford, the expectation is Wissa would move to St James’ Park.

Newcastle also retain an interest in Jorgen Strand Larsen, though Wolves are adamant the Norway striker is not for sale having already rebuffed two bids from the Magpies.

The arrival of Wissa or Larsen would be the second domino to fall as Liverpool seek Isak.

The third? The clubs agreeing a deal.

The fact Newcastle are actively trying to sign two forwards indicates their openness towards selling Isak, who is still training away from Eddie Howe’s squad.

The fact last week’s counter-statement didn’t rule out Isak leaving provided another hint towards what Liverpool will try to make a reality in the next few days.