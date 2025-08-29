Gor Mahia Set For Friendly Against Simba in Dar es Salaam - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Gor players celebrate one of their goals against Ulinzi Stars. PHOTO/GOR MAHIA FC

Football

Gor Mahia Set For Friendly Against Simba in Dar es Salaam

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – Record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia are set for a mouthwatering clash against Tanzanian giants Simba SC in a friendly match scheduled for Wednesday, September 10, in Dar es Salaam.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The fixture will see East Africa’s two most successful clubs playing against each other, rekindling one of the region’s fiercest football rivalries.

The two sides, who last faced each other in 2018 during the SportPesa Cup Final, where K’Ogalo won 2-0, will be looking forward to seeing which side is better.

Both sides enjoy massive fan bases and have a history of producing intense contests whenever they meet.

For Gor, the match comes at a crucial time as they prepare for the new Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League season, where they will be seeking to reclaim the title that was won by Police FC last season.

Simba, as well, will be using the encounter to fine-tune their squad ahead of their domestic and continental campaigns.

The “Green Army” is expected to travel in numbers to Dar es Salaam to support their team, while the Simba home fans promise to create a charged atmosphere at the stadium.

Even at that, the two clubs will seemingly not play their strongest squads, as the match comes a day after their respective national team assignments.

The friendly also underlines the increasing demand for high-profile regional friendlies to sharpen the competition edge and strengthen fan engagement.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020