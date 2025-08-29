Gor Mahia Set For Friendly Against Simba in Dar es Salaam

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – Record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia are set for a mouthwatering clash against Tanzanian giants Simba SC in a friendly match scheduled for Wednesday, September 10, in Dar es Salaam.

The fixture will see East Africa’s two most successful clubs playing against each other, rekindling one of the region’s fiercest football rivalries.

The two sides, who last faced each other in 2018 during the SportPesa Cup Final, where K’Ogalo won 2-0, will be looking forward to seeing which side is better.

Both sides enjoy massive fan bases and have a history of producing intense contests whenever they meet.

For Gor, the match comes at a crucial time as they prepare for the new Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League season, where they will be seeking to reclaim the title that was won by Police FC last season.

Simba, as well, will be using the encounter to fine-tune their squad ahead of their domestic and continental campaigns.

The “Green Army” is expected to travel in numbers to Dar es Salaam to support their team, while the Simba home fans promise to create a charged atmosphere at the stadium.

Even at that, the two clubs will seemingly not play their strongest squads, as the match comes a day after their respective national team assignments.

The friendly also underlines the increasing demand for high-profile regional friendlies to sharpen the competition edge and strengthen fan engagement.