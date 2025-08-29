‘Diamond League trophy win a precursor of things to come at World Champs,’ -Faith ‘Kadogo’ says

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 29, 2025 – Olympic bronze medalist Faith Cherotich says her Diamond League trophy win has added to her confidence ahead of next month’s World Championships in Tokyo.

The youngster says her thirst to win a medal at the global showpiece has increased ten-fold following her performance on Thursday night.

“This means a lot to me. I am happy with the win because I had a win too last time. This really motivates for the finals in Tokyo which is my ambition,” Cherotich said.

It has been quite the run for the 21-year-old who has grabbed athletics headlines with her performances at the prestigious competition.

Victories in Doha, Oslo, Paris and Zurich have enhanced her reputation as one of the favourites for the world title in the Japanese capital.

She cemented her second consecutive Diamond League title at the final leg of the competition in the Swiss city, winning the women’s 3000m steeplechase.

The world bronze medalist clocked 8:57.24 to finish first, ahead of Kenyan-born Norah Jeruto (9:10.87) of Kazakhstan and Marwa Bouzayani (9:12.03) of Tunisia, who took second and third respectively.

The win took her atop the Diamond League standings for the women’s 3000m steeplechase with 31 points, eight more than Ethiopia’s Sembo Almayew.

World and Olympic champion Winfred Yavi of Bahrain finished third with 22 points.

Cherotich said the Diamond League run has sharpened her ahead of the World Championships, by virtue of the elite competition she has faced.

“At this stage we are already at world level, so, for now I feel that I am ok and the only thing that is in my mind is that perform the best I can. For these last 2 weeks ahead of Tokyo I will joining my training group in Kenya for a last training camp,” she said.

The 2022 World Under 20 champion will be making her second appearance at the global competition.