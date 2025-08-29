Athletics Kenya to review constitution in baby steps towards resolving longstanding issues

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 29, 2025 – Athletics Kenya (AK) have announced a constitutional review process beginning next month.

In a statement, the federation said the process will begin from September 15, until the same date of the next month.

“Registered under the Sports Act 2013, the federation will be undertaking a comprehensive review of its constitution. Gathering of views (public participation) will take place from 15th September – 15th October, 2025. As part of this process, written submissions and proposals are invited from all stakeholders for consideration during the review period,” the federation said in a statement.

The federation further invited interested stakeholders to submit their proposals or suggestions during the month-long exercise after which they will embark on the amendment process.

“The purpose of the review is to gather views from athletics stakeholders across the country in order to amend and strengthen the constitution, ensuring that it is aligned with the federation’s future operations and vision. Submissions should be addressed to the Secretary, AK constitution review through email address admin@athleticskenya.or.ke,” AK said.

The review of AK’s constitution has been one of its main sticking points leading to the aborted polls of 2016.

Two-time Boston Marathon champion Moses Tanui was among 10 former athletes who had filed a case at the High Court seeking an amendment of the federation’s constitution to allow ex-runners participate in the running of AK.

Last year, the High Court in Nairobi ordered top officials of the federation – including president Jack Tuwei – to vacate office, having already served eight years in office, in line with the Sports Act 2013.

However, the Court of Appeal reversed the ruling in March this year, extending the officials’ stay in office in the foreseeable future.

In their ruling, the three-judge bench consisting of… said the extended stay of AK’s executive committee is/was necessary to facilitate a comprehensive constitutional review and resolution of any issues around the same.