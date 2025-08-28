Zambian female referee hails advancement of technology in football - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Diana Chikotesha

Football

Zambian female referee hails advancement of technology in football

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – Zambian referee Diana Chikotesha has hailed the advancement of technology in football, especially the improved and increased use of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the continent.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Chikotesha says technology has helped improve officiating and made it easy for referees to easily judge matches.

The experienced assistant referee from Zambia is one of the most respected in the continent and made history last year when she became the first woman to ever officiate at a men’s AFCON final.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net, she says technology has helped make more fairer decisions especially in crucial aspects of the game.

“Technology is here to stay and we need to embrace it. It is not easy for the fans especially when the VAR checks are long and some don’t have patience. But I can say, we need to accept and embrace it because even as referees, we are human beings and we can make mistakes. Technology comes in to correct the human errors and make the game better. We are continuing to embrace it in Africa and hopefully one day it will be fully implemented in our leagues,” Chikotesha told Telecomasia.

The 36-year old Zambian top assistant referee is currently officiating at the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) being co-hosted in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020