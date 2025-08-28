Wanyonyi, Cherotich Warm -Up For Tokyo Worlds With Diamond League Title Wins - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Emmanuel Wanyonyi celebrating after winning the 2025 Diamond League title. Photo/WANDA DIAMOND LEAGUE X

Sports

Wanyonyi, Cherotich Warm -Up For Tokyo Worlds With Diamond League Title Wins

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Kenyans Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Faith Cherotich and Nelly Chepchirchir clinched the 2025 Diamond League titles on Thursday night at the final leg in Zurich, Switzerland.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The victory is a superb build-up for the Kenyans who in a fortnight will be representing the country at the World Championships in Tokyo, Japan slated to run from September 13-21.

Wanyonyi, who led from start to finish, had to hold on to defend his 800m title on the line in 1:42.37, narrowly defeating Briton Max Burgin who settled for second in 1:42.42 while Canadian Macro Arop finished third in 1:42.57.

On the Cherotich defended her 3000m steeplechase Diamond League title after cruising to victory in 8:57.24 ahead of Kenyan-born Norah Jeruto of Kazakhstan who came second in 9:10.87 while Tunisian Marwa Bouzayani closed the podium finish in 9:12.03.

For her exemplary perfomance this season, Cherotich, who will be chasing her maiden World title in Tokyo, was named the rising star of the Diamond League.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020