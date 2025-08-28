Wanyonyi, Cherotich Warm -Up For Tokyo Worlds With Diamond League Title Wins

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Kenyans Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Faith Cherotich and Nelly Chepchirchir clinched the 2025 Diamond League titles on Thursday night at the final leg in Zurich, Switzerland.

The victory is a superb build-up for the Kenyans who in a fortnight will be representing the country at the World Championships in Tokyo, Japan slated to run from September 13-21.

Wanyonyi, who led from start to finish, had to hold on to defend his 800m title on the line in 1:42.37, narrowly defeating Briton Max Burgin who settled for second in 1:42.42 while Canadian Macro Arop finished third in 1:42.57.

On the Cherotich defended her 3000m steeplechase Diamond League title after cruising to victory in 8:57.24 ahead of Kenyan-born Norah Jeruto of Kazakhstan who came second in 9:10.87 while Tunisian Marwa Bouzayani closed the podium finish in 9:12.03.

For her exemplary perfomance this season, Cherotich, who will be chasing her maiden World title in Tokyo, was named the rising star of the Diamond League.