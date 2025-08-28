Ruto Says Harambee Stars Must Build from the Bottom as the Road to AFCON 2027 Begins

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – President William Ruto has called for a long-term rebuilding of Kenyan football as Harambee Stars turn their focus to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), saying the team’s appearance at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) was only the first step back to the continental stage after four decades.

Speaking at a luncheon with the national team at State House, Ruto acknowledged that Star’s elimination from CHAN after a 2-1 defeat to Madagascar was a learning curve but stressed that preparations for AFCON must now begin in earnest.

“For the first time in 40 years, Kenya featured in a continental tournament. Understandably, we may not have been as ready as we should. But now that we have time, we must prepare for AFCON properly,” Ruto said. “As I have said, the journey to AFCON 2027 begins today.”

The President outlined strengthening football development at the grassroots, noting that building competitive national teams must start from every village, from every corner of Kenya.

He revealed that his government has reached agreements with FKF and the Ministry of Sports on a roadmap for football development.