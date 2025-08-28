Nsanzuwera Seeks Home Glory at Sunshine Development Tour in Kigali

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – Rwanda’s top golfer Celestin Nsanzuwera is banking on home advantage as he tees off at the SportsBiz Africa Golf Championship, the fifth leg of the Sunshine Development Tour, East Africa Swing, set for September 3-5 at the Kigali Golf Resort and Villas.

Nsanzuwera has emerged as one of the standout stars of the inaugural East Africa Swing, proving his consistency against some of the region’s best.

He was runner-up at Thika Greens, finished seventh at Ruiru, and pulled off a memorable triumph at the SunDev East Africa Classic in Diani, where he beat veteran Kakamega pro Dismas Indiza in a dramatic final round.

That victory lifted him to the top of the Order of Merit standings with 579 points, ahead of Kenya’s Njoroge Kibuga and Indiza.

Ahead of Kigali, the 27-year-old says he has been working on his consistency and short game.

“I’ve been working hard to fine-tune my game, focusing a lot on consistency and short-game sharpness. Those tournaments showed me that my game is in good shape, but converting opportunities on the greens is what really separates a top finish from a win. Playing at home adds both familiarity and motivation,” he said.

Rwandan pro Celestin Nsanzuwera poses with his trophy following his triumph at the SunDev East Africa Johnnie Walker Classic in Diani

Nsanzuwera also hailed the Sunshine Development Tour as a breakthrough for regional golfers.

“It means a lot—it’s a dream come true for many of us. Having OWGR points on offer is a big step forward for golf in this region because it opens doors to bigger events worldwide. Being part of this Tour feels like laying a foundation not only for my own career but for future generations of East African golfers,” Celestin added.

The SportsBiz Africa Golf Championship offers Ksh 3.2mn (USD 25,000) in prize money plus vital Order of Merit, OWGR, and WAGR points.