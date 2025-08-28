Nothing For Free: Ruto Tells Harambee Stars CHAN Squad As He Pledges Deposit For Affordable Housing  - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto visiting Harambee Stars players at their hotel this morning after beating Morocco in CHAN

CHAN 2025

Nothing For Free: Ruto Tells Harambee Stars CHAN Squad As He Pledges Deposit For Affordable Housing 

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – Following Harambee Stars Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) exit at the quarterfinal, President William Ruto has offered the squad a consolation with a pledge of Ksh 1 million each deposit for the 2-bedroom Affordable Housing Unit worth Ksh 2 million.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking Thursday at State House, Nairobi, when hosting Harambee Stars to a luncheon, the Head of State lauded the team’s effort despite falling short at the hands of Madagascar following a 3-4 post-match penalty loss in the last eight.

“You have an opportunity to choose a two-bedroom house in any town of your choice. Every team member here, we are going to pay for you one million shillings, and you will pay the other one million, or through a mortgage plan spread over 20 years, which would translate to payment of 2,000 or 3,000 shillings per month,” Ruto announced.

“There is no room for exchanging the house for money. You only get the chance to choose which town you want it,” he added.

The President clarified that the initiative is not about giving out free houses but encouraging responsibility and sustainability.

“We must be a responsible country. There is no bending of rules, no free lunch, except this one,” he added.

The President urged the players to register with Bom Yangu Platform, assuring them that their sacrifice on the pitch would be matched with tangible support off it.

The gesture, Ruto noted, was a token of appreciation for the team’s contribution and commitment despite the early exit from CHAN 2024.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020