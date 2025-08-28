Nothing For Free: Ruto Tells Harambee Stars CHAN Squad As He Pledges Deposit For Affordable Housing 

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – Following Harambee Stars Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) exit at the quarterfinal, President William Ruto has offered the squad a consolation with a pledge of Ksh 1 million each deposit for the 2-bedroom Affordable Housing Unit worth Ksh 2 million.

Speaking Thursday at State House, Nairobi, when hosting Harambee Stars to a luncheon, the Head of State lauded the team’s effort despite falling short at the hands of Madagascar following a 3-4 post-match penalty loss in the last eight.

“You have an opportunity to choose a two-bedroom house in any town of your choice. Every team member here, we are going to pay for you one million shillings, and you will pay the other one million, or through a mortgage plan spread over 20 years, which would translate to payment of 2,000 or 3,000 shillings per month,” Ruto announced.

“There is no room for exchanging the house for money. You only get the chance to choose which town you want it,” he added.

The President clarified that the initiative is not about giving out free houses but encouraging responsibility and sustainability.

“We must be a responsible country. There is no bending of rules, no free lunch, except this one,” he added.

The President urged the players to register with Bom Yangu Platform, assuring them that their sacrifice on the pitch would be matched with tangible support off it.

The gesture, Ruto noted, was a token of appreciation for the team’s contribution and commitment despite the early exit from CHAN 2024.