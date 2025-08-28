Kenyan Oduor's side Grimsby eliminate Man United in Carabao Cup - Capital Sports
Kenyan Oduor’s side Grimsby eliminate Man United in Carabao Cup

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – Kenyan international Clarke Oduor missed a penalty but saw his EFL League Two club Grimsby Town knock-out Manchester United in a dramatic 12-11 post-match spot kicks.

The match had ended 2-2 in regulation time after Man United’s goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Harry Maguire in the 75th and 89th minute respectively cancelled Grimsby’s 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Charles Vernam and Tyrell Nathaniel Warren in the 22nd and 30th minute respectively to force the match into post-match penalties.

Mbeumo rattled the cross bar in sudden death to send Grimsby Town into the third round of the Carabao Cup.

