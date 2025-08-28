Kenyan-born Froome airlifted to hospital after ‘serious’ crash

PARIS, France, Aug 28 – Kenyan-born Briton Chris Froome, who is a four-time Tour de France winner, has been airlifted to hospital after suffering multiple injuries in a crash in southern France.

The 40-year-old was taken to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon by helicopter following a crash near Toulon, around 105 miles (170 km) from his home in Monaco.

Froome’s team described the crash as “serious” but said he was in a stable condition and did not sustain any head injuries.

However, scans showed Froome had suffered five broken ribs, a collapsed lung and a lumbar vertebrae fracture.

French newspaper L’Equipe reported that Froome was conscious on arrival and was able to speak to medical staff.

He will have surgery on his back on Thursday.

Froome earned the first of his four Tour de France titles in 2013, winning it three years in a row between 2015 and 2017.

The Israel-Premier Tech rider, who is out of contract at the end of the year, is expected to miss the remainder of the season with his injuries.