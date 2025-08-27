Why Harambee Stars defender Kibwage signed for Gor Mahia - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Harambee Stars defender Mike Kibwage in action against Morocco. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

CHAN 2025

Why Harambee Stars defender Kibwage signed for Gor Mahia

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 27, 2025 – New Gor Mahia signing Mike Kibwage says pressure from the ever-demanding K’Ogalo fans will make him a better player.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kibwage says a competitive environment such as that of the 21-time Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions will compel him to up his game.

“My ambition is to maintain my place in the national team and being at a club like K’Ogalo will help me to achieve that. At the national level, there is a huge fanbase that wants to see the national team succeed. That is the same case here at Gor and the pressure from the fans will only help me to become better,” the centreback said.

Kibwage inked his deal with K’Ogalo on Tuesday, having completed his two-year stay with Tusker FC, who he joined in 2023 from Sofapaka.

The 27-year-old has previously played for AFC Leopards and Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB).

Michael Kibwage in a past match for Tusker.

Reflecting on his decision to depart the brewers, Kibwage credited it to his desire to try a new challenge.

“In the end, I had to be bold about it and make the decision to move. I have been at a top club for a while but now I felt it was time to try a bigger challenge, if not equal to the club where I was previously,” he said.

Kibwage joins Gor on the back of a solid performance at the African Nations Championships (CHAN) where he was part of a Harambee Stars team that made history by reaching the quarters in what was their first appearance at the competition.

The central defender cemented his place in coach Benni McCarthy’s starting lineup, having made his first start in their third match against Morocco — which they won by a solitary strike.

At K’Ogalo, he will be joining fellow Harambee Stars players including Sylvester Owino, Alphonce Omija, Mohammed Siraj, Lewis Bandi, Austine Odhiambo and Felix Oluoch.

Gor are rebuilding their squad under new head coach Charles Akonnor after ending the 2024/25 season trophyless.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020