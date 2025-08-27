Why Harambee Stars defender Kibwage signed for Gor Mahia

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 27, 2025 – New Gor Mahia signing Mike Kibwage says pressure from the ever-demanding K’Ogalo fans will make him a better player.

Kibwage says a competitive environment such as that of the 21-time Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions will compel him to up his game.

“My ambition is to maintain my place in the national team and being at a club like K’Ogalo will help me to achieve that. At the national level, there is a huge fanbase that wants to see the national team succeed. That is the same case here at Gor and the pressure from the fans will only help me to become better,” the centreback said.

Kibwage inked his deal with K’Ogalo on Tuesday, having completed his two-year stay with Tusker FC, who he joined in 2023 from Sofapaka.

The 27-year-old has previously played for AFC Leopards and Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB).

Michael Kibwage in a past match for Tusker.

Reflecting on his decision to depart the brewers, Kibwage credited it to his desire to try a new challenge.

“In the end, I had to be bold about it and make the decision to move. I have been at a top club for a while but now I felt it was time to try a bigger challenge, if not equal to the club where I was previously,” he said.

Kibwage joins Gor on the back of a solid performance at the African Nations Championships (CHAN) where he was part of a Harambee Stars team that made history by reaching the quarters in what was their first appearance at the competition.

The central defender cemented his place in coach Benni McCarthy’s starting lineup, having made his first start in their third match against Morocco — which they won by a solitary strike.

At K’Ogalo, he will be joining fellow Harambee Stars players including Sylvester Owino, Alphonce Omija, Mohammed Siraj, Lewis Bandi, Austine Odhiambo and Felix Oluoch.

Gor are rebuilding their squad under new head coach Charles Akonnor after ending the 2024/25 season trophyless.