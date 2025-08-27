Potter calls for unity after Bowen’s fan row

LONDON, England, August 27, 2025 – West Ham boss Graham Potter has admitted the Hammers are “in pain” but called for unity after captain Jarrod Bowen had to apologise for trying to confront fans.

The forward was held back by stewards at the final whistle following the Hammers’ 3-2 EFL Cup defeat at Molineux – late goals consigning them to a third-straight loss.

Bowen had gone over to the travelling fans to salute them, only to react as something seemed to be said in the stands.

Defeat – after a late Jorgen Strand Larsen brace – condemned the winless Hammers to another loss at the start of an already turbulent season.

Potter said: “We’re all in pain so we need everybody to help, we need everybody’s support, we need to push forward and on to the next match.

“The team’s suffering at the moment, we all are, we’re all hurting. I can assure you no-one’s happy.

“I have no idea what was said or anything. Our supporters have been fantastic, they are hurting because of the results we’ve had and Jarrod obviously cares about the club and the team. It’s just an exchange of views by people who care.

“Everyone is hurting, rightly so because we haven’t had the results we’d like. Jarrod has been a fantastic captain and servant for the club.”

The loss at Molineux added to the pressure on Potter, who has won just five of his 22 games in charge since replacing Julen Lopetegui in January.

The Hammers have conceded 11 goals in their three defeats – including last week’s 5-1 thumping by Chelsea – and go to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday.

Bowen was the player who went closest to the away supporters to applaud them but then became incensed. However, within 45 minutes of the final whistle he had apologised for his reaction.

“Apologies to the fans for tonight’s reaction,” the England forward wrote on Instagram.

“I’m someone who is passionate and will fight every time I step on the pitch. But I need to set a better example and you fans know how much I love you and this club.

“We ride through the bad times together and I’ll see you all Sunday.”