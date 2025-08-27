New beginning for Kenya? T20 league launched to revive fortunes of cricket - Capital Sports
Arena of Sports Chandra Prakash Panwar with Kenya Cricket legends. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Cricket

New beginning for Kenya? T20 league launched to revive fortunes of cricket

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 27, 2025 – The newly launched Cricket Kenya (CK) T20 League has been touted as the rebirth of the sport after years in the doldrums.

CK’s counties representative Kennedy Obuya says the league will be the basis for the emergence of new talent to ensure Kenya’s rightful place as a global force.

“If we are to use football as an example, CHAN has helped revive the hopes of the Kenyan football family. With the CK T20 League, we want to set the tone for the revival of cricket in Kenya, ” Obuya said.

The league is set to bowl off in Nairobi in November with six franchises in contention, including Nairobi Challengers, Simba Royals, Mombasa Wildebeests, Kisumu Tuskers, Rhino Hitters, and the Maasai Mara Warriors.

Each of them will field local players with foreign players being recruited subject to approval by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The newly-founded league is a product of a collaboration between the federation and the Dubai/India based sports promotional outfit AOS Sport Tournament.

Speaking at the same time, AOS Chairman Chandra Prakash Panwar expressed hope the competition will be one to remember for ages.

“I has been a challenge to make this event happen. The focus is to ensure that players, coaches, and fans have a thrilling cricket experience,” Panwar said.

At the same event Kenya’s cricket legends were honoured with Ksh 100,000 each.

They include Maurice Odumbe, Martin Suji, Peter Ong’ondo, Morris Ouma, Tony Suji, Elijah Otieno, Rajab Ali, David Obuya, Kennedy Obuya, and Collins Obuya.

The legends will serve as ambassadors for the CK T20 League.

