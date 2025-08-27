McCarthy names 23 players as Harambee Stars eye 2026 World Cup slot after fairytale run in CHAN - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy with Captain Micheal Kibwage and Lewis Bandi during their match against Morocco. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

CHAN 2025

McCarthy names 23 players as Harambee Stars eye 2026 World Cup slot after fairytale run in CHAN

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 27, 2025 – Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has named a 23-man squad ahead of next week’s World Cup qualifiers against the Gambia and Seychelles.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The squad consists of a majority of the players that did duty for Kenya at the African Nations Championships (CHAN), in addition to a foreign contingent led by Qatar-based Michael Olunga.

Other foreign-based players who have been called up include goalkeeper Brian Bwire — based in South Africa — Lech Poznan’s Timothy Ouma, Sweden-based Collins Sichenje, Rooney Onyango, Yanga’s Duke Abuya and William Lenkupae.

Harambee Stars will be hoping to build on the momentum of an exceptional performance at CHAN as they play catch-up in Group F.

They lie fourth with 6 points — a whooping 10 behind leaders Ivory Coast — having only won once, drawn thrice and lost twice.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020