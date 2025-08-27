McCarthy names 23 players as Harambee Stars eye 2026 World Cup slot after fairytale run in CHAN

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 27, 2025 – Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has named a 23-man squad ahead of next week’s World Cup qualifiers against the Gambia and Seychelles.

The squad consists of a majority of the players that did duty for Kenya at the African Nations Championships (CHAN), in addition to a foreign contingent led by Qatar-based Michael Olunga.

Other foreign-based players who have been called up include goalkeeper Brian Bwire — based in South Africa — Lech Poznan’s Timothy Ouma, Sweden-based Collins Sichenje, Rooney Onyango, Yanga’s Duke Abuya and William Lenkupae.

Harambee Stars will be hoping to build on the momentum of an exceptional performance at CHAN as they play catch-up in Group F.

They lie fourth with 6 points — a whooping 10 behind leaders Ivory Coast — having only won once, drawn thrice and lost twice.