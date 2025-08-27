Malkia Strikers thrash Vietnam to end World Championships on a high

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 27, 2025 – The national women’s volleyball team wrapped their World Championships campaign on a high, thrashing Vietnam in straight sets in the final Pool G encounter in Thailand on Wednesday afternoon.

Malkia Strikers came into the match hoping to build on their impressive performance in their last game to Poland, which they fought bravely but lost 3-1.

They were also hoping to avenge their 4-0 loss to the Vietnamese in a warm-up encounter between the two teams, a week ago.

The first set was a thriller, both teams going toe-to-toe with each other before Malkia Strikers won 25-23.

The second set was similarly close, but Kenya ultimately excelled 25-22, courtesy of excellent blocks.

The Vietnamese began the third set on the front foot, racing into a 6-2 lead before the Kenyans came to level the scores at 8-8.

Coach Geoffrey Omondi’s charges then raced into a 13-11 lead, which spurred them on to wrap up the good day in the office with a 25-18 scoreline in the third set as the opponents seemed to capitulate.

It is only the second time in history that Malkia Strikers have won a game at the global competition, having done the same at the last edition in 2022 in the Netherlands when they beat Cameroon.